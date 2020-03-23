Confirmed cases of the condition caused by novel coronavirus jumped by 14, totaling 81 for the state with 11 in Tulsa County.

There have been two deaths and 15 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 81 confirmed cases in Oklahoma and two cases considered out-of-state. State health officials noted a high incidence of cases in the adult age group, 18 to 49 years old. About 44% of confirmed cases have occurred in that group.

"Ultimately, social distancing and other active measures are a personal responsibility for each and every person," said Cody McDonell, state health department spokesman. "It takes everyone implementing these steps to help flatten the curve and keep outbreaks like this from escalating."

Most of the state's cases are in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Tulsa counties. Oklahoma and Cleveland counties, as of Monday afternoon, had 29 and 16 cases, respectively. Eleven cases have been reported in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma is experiencing widespread community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social distancing, among other measures, remains the doctor's orders. State health officials implore people of all age groups to stay home and practice social distancing.

"If transmission of the virus is allowed to go unmitigated, cases will increase drastically," McDonell said. "This sharp increase in transmission could have a negative impact on hospitals and other health care facilities due to an influx of patients."

The target goal, at the moment, is to mitigate impact to the health care system in Oklahoma. Slowing transmission rates will minimize strain on the health care system over time, McDonell said.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

Included in the efforts to stymie the transmission rate is the closing of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues; closings of schools and universities; and isolating at home.

Public health officials recommend limiting time out and about in the community to essential trips, exercising enhanced personal hygiene practices, avoiding those who are ill and washing hands.

