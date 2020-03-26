OKcoronavirusbycounty

COVID-19 has spread to almost half the counties in Oklahoma.

As of Thursday morning, 33 of 77 counties reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Research based on the pandemic spread in China indicates that up to 50% of infections there were not identified as cases.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered additional restrictions, termed "safer at home," on Tuesday for counties with any confirmed cases of the disease. There were 19 counties with confirmed cases then. Tulsa Health Department Director said they have since fielded many questions about what that means.

"It means being at home as much as possible lessens your potential for exposure to COVID-19 ... more importantly, it lessens your ability to transmit it to others," Dart said. "Does this mean you can't go outside your home?"

No. People can still leave their homes, but Dart stressed the need for social distancing, avoiding gatherings and maintaining enhanced hygiene practices. Social distancing means staying out of groups or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible.

"We won't see the payback for our actions today, until a few weeks from now, so we need to remain patient and cooperative for this time frame, we need to remain vigilant about staying apart," Dart said.

On Thursday, Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee, Ottawa and Sequoyah counties reported their first cases of the disease.

Public health officials reported Thursday a 51% increase, from 164 cases to 248, of confirmed cases since Wednesday in Oklahoma. There have been seven deaths and 86 hospitalizations due to the disease. Confirmed cases of the disease in Tulsa County increased to 41, about a 52% increase from previous reporting. State health officials also reported two more deaths, both from Cleveland County. One patient was a woman in her 90s, and the other patient was a man in his 60s, according to state health data.

Oklahoma is experiencing widespread community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials in Kay and Pittsburg counties collected 48 specimens Wednesday during a limited rollout of the state's satellite testing site. Dart said the Tulsa satellite rolled out Thursday, but not for widespread use by the public.

The Tulsa site is only available by appointment for prescreened patients. Dart said, for the time being, it is for high-risk patients who are under-insured or uninsured.

"Resources remain extremely limited," Dart said. "At this time, we have enough supplies to collect samples from an extremely limited number of individuals."

County and state health officials have requested more testing supplies, as has everyone nationally, Dart said. Stitt announced Thursday afternoon that Oklahoma State University, one of two universities in Oklahoma, received enough supplies to perform 10,000 tests.

Social distancing, among other measures, remains the doctor’s orders.

