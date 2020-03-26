Related content

Tulsa OKs $500,000 in new personal protective equipment for first-responders, public safety workers

Public health officials reported significant increases Thursday in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

There have been 248 confirmed cases in the state and two cases considered out-of-state cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records. There have been seven deaths and 86 hospitalizations due to the disease.

Confirmed cases of the disease in Tulsa County increased to 41.

A news conference is set for noon in Tulsa.

An additional two deaths were reported in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Video: March 24 update on virus in Tulsa

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

