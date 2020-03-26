Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq.
Iraq has seen 29 deaths, Egypt 21 deaths, Turkey 59 deaths, Bahrain four deaths, Pakistan eight deaths, Afghanistan two deaths, United Arab Emirates two deaths and Lebanon six deaths.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh. Residents now must remain inside their homes from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. The kingdom also banned travel in or out of the three governorates. Pakistan halted all domestic passenger flights after reporting nearly 1,000 total cases. It had previously suspended train service and international flights.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.