State health officials said Tuesday 10 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and 130 people were confirmed to have been infected.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health revealed that 207 Oklahomans have died from the disease since March 19. In total, 3,410 people have contracted the infection since early March.

In northeastern Oklahoma, four Tulsa County residents, three from Washington County and one person from Delaware County died due to the disease. Two of the people from Tulsa County were in the 50-64 age group. The eight other deaths reported Tuesday occurred to people older than 65.

OHDS said none of the latest deaths occurred in the past 24 hours. Those who died succumbed to the illness between April 22-26. 

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

