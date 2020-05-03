COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

An additional 121 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oklahoma on Sunday, but no new deaths were reported by the state health department.

The number of cumulative deaths in the state remains at 238. 

Seniors 65 and older have accounted for 80.7% of all deaths in Oklahoma and 30.7% of cases in the state.

In total, there are 3,972 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma since testing began in March. 

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

Featured video

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

U.S. passes 61,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Tags

Recommended for you