Related content

View interactive graphic showing Oklahoma COVID-19 cases by county, age group

COVID-19 Response: Frequently asked questions

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special report

State health officials reported a sharp spike Wednesday of more than 150 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 719 reported so far across Oklahoma.

More than 200 people have been hospitalized from COVID-19, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 30 deaths since March 19.

In northeast Oklahoma, one of the deaths was an Osage County man who was older than 65. A Mayes County man also died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was between 50 and 64 years old.

There are 115 cases in Tulsa County, and Greer County has had its first case; COVID-19 cases have been reported in 48 of 77 Oklahoma counties.

The reported numbers are not reflective of the disease’s spread; Gov. Kevin Stitt previously stated that the cases in Oklahoma were up to five times higher. Stitt made those statements when the state had 109 confirmed cases, about a week ago.

Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases, said he estimates the true number of cases to be closer to 5,000.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

View interactive graphic showing Oklahoma COVID-19 cases by county, age group

COVID-19 Response: Frequently Asked Questions

See all of our coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak

Featured video: COVID-19 virtual forum with Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy

 

Tags

Recommended for you