Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, officials said, as 158 new cases of the disease are being reported.

State health officials reported the increase Tuesday. There have been a total of 353 deaths due to COVID-19 since late March. More than 7,300 Oklahomans have been infected by it since early March.

The five deaths occurred between April 5 and June 7 but were reported Tuesday in Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

The youngest among them was a Nowata County man in the 18-35 age group. Three women, from Tulsa, Muskogee and Oklahoma counties, died from the disease. Two were older than 65 years old. The Tulsa County woman was in the 50-64 age group.

A Cleveland County man, who was older than 65, also died from the disease.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.

COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

