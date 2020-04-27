Two more Oklahomans have died due to COVID-19.
There have been a total of 197 deaths from the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The first death was reported March 19.
Health officials also recorded 27 new cases in the latest reporting on the disease. State health officials have recorded 3,280 confirmed cases in the state. Of those, more than 2,100 are considered recovered from the disease.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.
Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma
How is the world handling the pandemic?
About 192,000 have died in 185 countries. The death rate from COVID-19 has been estimated between 0.6% and 2%, but the true incidence rate is difficult to estimate as nearly a third of cases may be asymptomatic.
Although most fatal cases are in elderly patients, a 12-year-old Belgium girl, a 17-year-old New Orleans boy, a 16-year-old girl in France, a
and a 21-year-old woman in the U.K. died after being infected with the novel coronavirus. 22-year-old Broken Arrow man Click here to find links to all the latest coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.
Note: Totals may reflect outdated reporting.
Francois Mori/Associated Press
United States: 964,949 cases, 54,743 deaths
Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison (left) and other protesters stand outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus. Small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes
have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they’ve defied social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them. On Friday, Trump tweeted for supporters to “LIBERATE” three states with Democratic governors: Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota.
Cars swarmed the statehouse in Oklahoma City on April 8, with signs that said “stop killing our economy” and “time 2 work.” Carol Hefner, an Oklahoma co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign, helped organize the event.
The Defense Production Act will be used to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.
Trump on April 16 announced new guidelines for states to restore normal activity, easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations.
Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Associated Press
Italy - 197,675 cases, 26,644 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
A scandal over coronavirus infections and deaths in Italy’s nursing homes took on broader dimensions, with the National Institutes of Health conservatively estimating on April 17 that at least 6,773 residents had died since Feb. 1, 40% of them either infected with the virus or with COVID-19 symptoms.
Criminal investigations of nursing home deaths and infections are underway as prosecutors got involved after staff reported managers preventing them from wearing protective equipment and masks for fear of scaring the residents.
Tensions have been growing between northern regions, which are pushing to reopen industry despite being hardest hit by the coronavirus, and the south, which fears contagion if the lockdown is eased. The nationwide lockdown is set to be lifted May 4.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Spain - 229,422 cases, 54,938 deaths
Health workers cry during a memorial for their COVID-19 infected co-worker, a nurse at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10, 2020.
On April 17 Spanish leaders ordered the country’s 17 autonomous regions to unify the criteria on counting the dead, who previously were not tested for COVID-19.
Spain will begin allowing children age 14 and younger out of their homes, starting April 27, to the supermarket, pharmacy or bank. Those between the ages of 15 and 17 already were allowed. There will be no time limit, and the children won't be required to wear masks.
One of the grimmest symbols of the outbreak — a morgue set up in a Madrid skating rink — closed April 22.
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press
France - 162,220 cases, 22,890 deaths
Trocadero Square remains empty April 24.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
France is still under a tight lockdown, but on April 20 authorities started allowing families, under strict conditions, to visit relatives in nursing homes.
People will probably be required to wear masks in public transport, and those who can work from home should continue doing so, even after France starts easing confinement rules May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
Michel Euler/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 154,038 cases, 20,797 deaths
A deserted Regent Street on April 14 shows lockdown life in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the
first major world leader to test positive for the virus and left the hospital April 12. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. A lockdown was imposed March 23 and on April 16 was extended through at least May 7.
Britain’s official death toll has come under increasing scrutiny because it does not include any deaths at home or in nursing homes.
The British government is providing funding for two clinical trials of potential vaccines for the new coronavirus, one of which will begin trials April 24.
Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press
Belgium - 46,687 cases, 7,207 deaths
A man walks past an empty commercial street gallery during a partial lockdown in downtown Brussels on March 31. The Belgian government decided to allow one visitor — in good health — per nursing home resident. That initiative has been repealed in most of the country, which has seen the fourth-highest deaths in the EU.
At Antwerp, Europe's second-biggest port city, two teams of port workers will wear bracelets designed to ensure physical distancing.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Iran - 91,472 cases, 5,806 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
The death toll in Iran is likely nearly double the officially reported figures, due to undercounting and because not everyone with breathing problems has been tested for the virus, a parliament report said. The April 14 report's worst-case figures would put Iran's death toll potential as high over 8,500, with some 760,000 total cases. That would catapult Iran to the country with the highest number of infections in the world.
Iran on April 20 began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers, though the government limited their working hours until 6 p.m. Restaurants, gyms and other locations remain closed. President Hassan Rouhani said some sites will likely open May 4, but Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, has already suggested that mass gatherings may be barred throughout Ramadan.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
China - 83,912 cases, 4,637 deaths
A farewell ceremony is held April 15 for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
China acknowledged April 17 that the coronavirus death toll for
Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported. The reasons listed: deaths of people at home, mistaken reporting by medical staff and fatal cases at a few medical institutions that weren’t linked to the epidemic information network.
World Health Organization has supported the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, though the move has drawn much criticism.
Schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Germany - 158,142 cases, 5,985 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
Small shops started opening in much of Germany on April 20 after a four-week shutdown. That followed a decision last week by federal and state governments, which has spawned a discussion about what other things can be opened and when.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Central and South America - 6,052+ deaths
Mass burials are the new norm at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Brazil, where common graves are necessary to handle the high number of fatal COVID-19 cases.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures. On April 16, Bolsonaro fired his health minister. The country has seen nearly 3,400 deaths.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Edmar Barros/Associated Press
Netherlands - 35,921 cases, 4,192 deaths
A family takes images in a field of tulips next to the main road in Lisse, Netherlands, on April 12.
The Dutch government has taken the first tentative steps in relaxing its coronavirus containment measures, allowing elementary school children to return to their classrooms part-time beginning May 11 and allowing children to take part in sport training starting April 29.
High schools have been told to prepare for students to return to class on June 2.
A ban on all large-scale events, such as music festivals and professional soccer, was extended until Sept. 1, while bars and restaurants will remain shut until at least May 20.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 2,954 deaths
Turkish parliamentarians mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the Turkish parliament in Ankara on April 23. The government there declared a four-day curfew.
Turkey on April 12 introduced a new lockdown that took many by surprise and led to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu offering his resignation. The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which has seen about 2,500 deaths, second in the region only to Iran but with more cases.
Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Associated Press
Africa - 27,000+ cases, 1,300+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Of 54 African countries 52 have cases, and several are now
under lockdown.
The WHO is now warning that the battle against malaria in sub-Saharan Africa could be set back by 20 years by coronavirus; new projections indicate as many as 769,000 people could die this year as campaigns to combat it are interrupted. That's more than double the malaria deaths in the last detailed count two years ago.
Immunization campaigns to protect children against measles, polio and yellow fever are also affected.
Khalil Senosi/Associated Press
India - 23,502 cases, 722 deaths
An Indian traffic policeman works road art created to raise awareness about coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, on April 22. India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population. It was later extended to May 3. The lockdown was eased April 20 to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume — if employers can meet social distancing and hygiene standards. The move came as India recorded its biggest single-day spike in infections.
India says it will use wristbands to monitor the movements and body temperature of quarantined patients. A new law would make attacks on health care professionals a serious offense with a jail terms from six months to seven years.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,694 cases, 238 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official. A new law strengthened punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
With its caseload slowing, South Korea has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines, including lifting administrative orders that advised churches, gyms and bars to close. Schools remain shut.
South Korea’s top infectious disease expert says patients can still test positive for the coronavirus even after their bodies develop antibodies. The findings were based on a small sample of patients.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Russia - 68,622 cases, 615 deaths
A Russian traffic police officer checks documents of a driver to ensure a self-isolation regime in Moscow on April 13.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial economic shutdown through April 30 and authorities in most of Russia’s 85 regions have introduced strict lockdown measures.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news." Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison. Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Japan - 12,368 cases, 328 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Staff of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government urge people to go home April 24.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency until May 6
Japanese companies have been slow to switch to working remotely, and many people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency was declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press
Israel - 14,882 cases, 193 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press