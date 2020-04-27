COVID-19 update

Two more Oklahomans have died due to COVID-19.

There have been a total of 197 deaths from the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health data. The first death was reported March 19.

Health officials also recorded 27 new cases in the latest reporting on the disease. State health officials have recorded 3,280 confirmed cases in the state. Of those, more than 2,100 are considered recovered from the disease.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

