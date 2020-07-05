The number of daily coronavirus cases in Oklahoma reported Sunday was 283, with no deaths reported for the second consecutive day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.
The number of total cases in the state now stands at 15,928, with 12,246 considered recovered.
Deaths in the state remain at 283, with 72 deaths in Tulsa County. Tulsa County's cases are at 4,035, with 3,073 considered recovered, both the highest in the state.
Oklahoma County had the second-most cases in the state with 3,479, and 2,516 considered recovered.
On Saturday, 580 new cases of the disease were reported in the state. It was the second-highest daily total since June 30, when the state reported 586 cases.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases on Saturday was 429, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
More than 129,000 Americans have died from the disease, and more than 2.8 million have contracted it. The number of cases nationally has grown by 54,274 as of Friday.
The state’s weekly epidemiology and survey report indicated that 391 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it. Of those, about 41% are in intensive care.
The state’s overall positive percent rate is currently 4.6%, though data from The COVID-19 Tracking Project revealed that 6.3% of all test samples taken since June 28 were positive.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
