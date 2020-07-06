Two patients from Tulsa County are among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data Monday showing 434 new cases of the virus.
State records show 16,362 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic reached Oklahoma in March. The deaths, reported in daily updates from the holiday weekend, were among people 65 and older, including a woman in each of McCurtain and Noble counties and two men in Tulsa County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the deaths occurred between July 3 and 5, though none were within the past 24 hours. There are 399 deaths overall in Oklahoma related to COVID-19.
Tulsa County reported its first case on March 6 and has had 72 deaths tied to the coronavirus. There have been a cumulative 4,104 cases in the county, 3,114 of whom are classified as "recovered." The OSDH uses "recovered" to mean those who have not been hospitalized or died within two weeks of their positive tests.
Tulsa County has the highest number of cumulative cases on record, beating out Oklahoma County, which has logged 3,607 cases and 70 deaths. Tulsa County also has four of the top five ZIP codes statewide for patients with positive tests.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa are nearly tied in numbers of total cases, with Oklahoma City reporting 2,873 to Tulsa's 2,806 as of Monday.
ZIP code 74136 in south Tulsa reports 421 cases overall, coming in second place to ZIP code 73942 in Guymon and narrowly edging out the 412 cases in ZIP code 74037, which covers Jenks and Glenpool.
ZIP codes 74012 in Broken Arrow and 74133 in south Tulsa are No. 4 and 5 statewide with 284 and 266 total cases, respectively.
Guymon, located in the Oklahoma Panhandle, has recorded 822 positive coronavirus tests and six deaths overall after an outbreak at a pork processing facility. The OSDH says 812 of those patients are listed as "recovered."
ZIP code 74006 in Bartlesville has counted 29 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest in a single ZIP code.