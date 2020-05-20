Five more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

There have been 299 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma since March 19.

State health officials reported 43 new confirmed cases of the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There have been 5,532 confirmed cases in the state since early March. More than 4,200 of those are considered recovered.

All of the deaths occurred in people older than 65 years old. Two of the deaths were people from Tulsa County, two were from Oklahoma County and one person was from Cleveland County, according to state data.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Related content

COVID concerns complicating plans for high school graduation ceremonies

Tandy YMCA offers child care for emergency frontline workers, preps for summer day camps

Oklahoma hit with fake unemployment claims from Nigerian fraud ring, Secret Service says

Pandemic's impact on local arts community focus of latest 'Let's Talk Tulsa' virtual town hall

Video: Update on Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Featured gallery: 111 children waiting for adoption in the Oklahoma Heart Gallery

Tags

Recommended for you