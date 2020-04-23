Nine more people have died from COVID-19 as the state's official case count exceeds 3,000 as of Thursday.
There are 123 new cases of the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 179 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma since about March 19; 3,017 cases have been reported across the state.
In Tulsa County, there have been 26 deaths from the disease and 454 confirmed cases. Oklahoma County, the county with the most cases, has 634 confirmed positive cases and has had 25 deaths.
One of the most recent deaths occurred in Tulsa County. Elsewhere in the northeastern region, there were deaths in Washington, Creek and Muskogee counties also. Of the nine most recently reported deaths, all but one were older than 65. One of the deaths occurred in the 50-64 age group.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.