State health officials reported Friday that nine more people died after contracting the novel coronavirus, bringing Oklahoma to a total of 188 fatal cases of COVID-19.

One of the deaths occurred in Tulsa County: a woman who was older than 65. There were also deaths in Creek, Wagoner, Ottawa, Sequoyah, Oklahoma, Caddo and Cleveland counties.

All but one death were in people 65 years old or older. One death, a Creek County man, was in the 50-64 age group, according to state health data.

State health officials reported 104 new positive cases, totaling 3,121 confirmed cases since early March.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

