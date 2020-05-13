For the third time in daily reporting since the pandemic began, state health officials reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday in Oklahoma.
However, 120 new infections of the disease were reported across the state, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH Commissioner Gary Cox said the state has recorded only one other 24-hour period with no COVID-19 deaths.
“While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19," Cox said in a prepared statement. "Together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”
Of the state's cumulative 4,852 confirmed cases, more than 3,500 of those are considered recovered from the disease.
Phase II of Gov. Kevin Stitt's rollback of coronavirus restrictions is slated to begin May 15. Phase II would allow people to resume nonessential travel, organized sports with restrictions, and funerals and weddings with restrictions. Bars could reopen with occupancy and sanitation protocols. Children’s nursery areas in places of worship also could reopen.
Stitt said in a statement that Wednesday was a milestone as the third daily report that saw no new deaths. He credits the apparent downturn in COVID-19's spread to efforts around the state.
"Our hearts are with the Oklahomans who have lost loved ones to this virus, and we will continue to take this fight very seriously as we move forward," Stitt said. "COVID-19 is still in Oklahoma, and we will prioritize the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans.”
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.