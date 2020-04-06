The death of a young adult from Oklahoma County is among the state’s official COVID-19 fatality toll.
That unidentified man was one of five more people who the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed Monday have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The agency had confirmed 51 deaths and 1,327 cases of COVID-19 in the state by Monday.
A 22-year-old QuikTrip employee from Tulsa who reportedly died from COVID-19 on Sunday is not yet among the deaths confirmed by the State Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday evening that more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 tests had been processed by private labs dating back to early February.
Due to this newly reported data, OSDH says 13,148 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Oklahoma to date.
“New numbers provided by private labs demonstrate that COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma has been tenfold … what the state could previously report,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.
“Private labs have been diligent in reporting positive COVID-19 tests throughout this pandemic in Oklahoma, but it was critical to also receive their negative numbers to understand the full scope of testing. We appreciate the strong partnership of Oklahoma’s private labs that are processing significant volumes of COVID-19 tests on a daily basis.”
Deaths from the disease continue to disproportionately affect older populations. About 75% of the deaths have occurred in people older than 65. The young man from Oklahoma County is the first in the young adult age group, 18 to 35, that state health officials have reported.
The other deaths reported Monday include two in Greer County, a man and a woman both older than 65; one in Osage County, a woman older than 65; and one in Pottawatomie County, a man older than 65.
The latest counts of COVID-19 come amid mixed news on Monday. Public health officials are seeking volunteers for the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, and Hillcrest HealthCare System furloughed 600 employees.
