Eight Oklahomans, all of them older than 65, were the latest victims COVID-19, according to the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Friday. 

State health officials report that 130 others have been infected with coronavirus bringing Oklahoma's total to 3,748 confirmed cases since early March. 

Seven of the recently confirmed deaths occurred between April 21 and 29. One of the deaths occurred on Thursday, OSDH said. COVID-19 has killed 230 Oklahomans since March 19.

Among the current deaths, three people from Washington County and one from Rogers County died from the disease.

The deaths occurred in people older than 65, which currently account for 31% percent of all cases and 79.7% percents of deaths in Oklahoma. 

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

