Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 80 and an additional five deaths related to the disease were revealed, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.
The state death toll rises to 334 with a total of 6,418 cases reported across Oklahoma, according to the department of health.
Three of the recently reported deaths were patients in Tulsa County in the 65 and older age group; two other deaths of patients 65 and older were reported in Washington and Oklahoma counties. Health officials reported none of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. All of the patients died between May 23-28.
In Tulsa County, 998 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, 806 of which are considered recovered to go along with 54 deaths.
Through Friday, 154 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, with 80 under investigation for the infection, according the state’s weekly epidemiology report.
The report also indicated that between May 22-28 confirmed cases decreased by 17.6% and deaths increased by 10% from the previous week. The percentage of Oklahomans testing positive for the virus stands at 3.7%.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said the state is moving forward on Monday with the third phase of reopening.
“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said in a press release. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Under Phase 3, businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, but should follow recommended protocols.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
