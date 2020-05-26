Five more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19, according to state health officials.
The total cases confirmed across the state is 6,137, a day-to-day increase of 47.
Tulsa County's death toll has risen to 47 as a total of 318 Oklahomans have died since mid-March from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The three newly reported deaths in Tulsa County were a male and female older than 64 and a male age 50-64. Other deaths in Oklahoma County and Jackson County were patients older than 64. A female age 36-49 in Grady County is among the newly reported deaths.
In Tulsa County, 735 patients are considered recovered.
Confirmed cases continue to rise in Texas County, where a meat-packing plant is at the center of a hotspot with the third-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.