The number of daily coronavirus cases in Oklahoma eclipsed more than 500 for the second consecutive day as the state's 7-day rolling average hit a new peak.
While the Oklahoma State Department of Health did not report a death on Saturday, 580 new cases of the disease were revealed. It was the second-highest daily total since June 30, when the state reported 586 cases.
The updated numbers push Oklahoma to another milestone, with a cumulative total of 15,645 cases since March. The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases is 429, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
Thus far, Tulsa County alone has had 3,974 cases and 72 deaths.
More than 129,000 Americans have died from the disease, and more than 2.9 million have contracted it. The number of cases nationally has grown by 54,274 as of Friday.
The state's weekly epidemiology and survey report indicated that 391 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it. Of those, about 41% are in intensive care.
The state's overall positive percent rate is currently 4.6%, though data from The COVID-19 Tracking Project revealed that 6.3% of all test samples taken since June 28 were positive.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county