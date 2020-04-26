One more person has died from COVID-19 as the state's official case count rose to 3,253 as of Sunday.
There are 60 new cases of the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There have been 195 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma since about March 19.
In Tulsa County, there have been 27 deaths from the disease and 491 confirmed cases. Oklahoma County, the county with the most cases, has 696 confirmed positive cases and has had 29 deaths.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.