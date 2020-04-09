COVID-19 update

Health officials reported one new death in the state Thursday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities since March 19 to 80 Oklahomans.

In Sequoyah County, a man older than 65 was the most recent reported death, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Officials reported 160 new cases Thursday, bringing the state's total to 1,684. A total of 415 people have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 had been reported in 61 of Oklahoma's counties, about 4 in 5. Oklahoma and Tulsa counties had the most infections with 385 and 308 confirmed cases, respectively. Cleveland County is a distant third with 231 confirmed cases.

Health officials are imploring people to be mindful when calling 911 and to only call for emergencies to reduce exposure risks to COVID-19, according to a news release. Health officials are also asking families to celebrate virtually upcoming religious holidays and spring festivals.

