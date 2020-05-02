COVID-19 update

For the third consecutive day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported eight deaths related to coronavirus contraction, with seniors being the most frequent victims.  

Data from state health officials released on Saturday revealed that four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, with others dying of COVID-19 between April 29 and April 30. The number of cumulative deaths in the state now stands at 238. The most recent fatalities included:

  • One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Tulsa County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Texas County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Lincoln County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Seminole County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
  • One in Cleveland County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
  • One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

Seniors 65 and older have accounted for 80.7% of all deaths in Oklahoma and 30.7% of cases in the state.

In total, there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma since testing began in March. Data indicated that 103 additional residents tested positive for the virus in OSDH overnight reporting.

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

