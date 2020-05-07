The deaths of seven more Oklahomans from COVID-19 were reported Thursday, and dozens more Oklahomans were confirmed to be infected.
Six of those who died were in northeastern Oklahoma: two women from Wagoner County; three people from Washington County; and a man from Delaware County. All were older than 50.
COVID-19 has spread to 71 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, and the state has had a total of 260 deaths from the disease. A total of 4,330 cases have been confirmed in the state.
Gov. Kevin Stitt previously estimated that there could be five times as many cases as the official count shows, stating that the state likely had 500 cases when 100 had been confirmed.
State health officials have collected 3,700 specimens daily on average for testing at sites across the state.
Stitt said Wednesday that the second phase of rollbacks for coronavirus restrictions remains on schedule to start May 15. Phase II would allow people to resume nonessential travel, organized sports with restrictions, and funerals and weddings with restrictions.
Bars could reopen with occupancy and sanitation protocols. Children’s nursery areas in places of worship also could reopen.
Stitt said the state has the eighth-lowest number of cases per capita and the second-lowest among states with at least 2 million people, behind Oregon.
His decision to begin lifting restrictions has been criticized for not taking into consideration the relatively constant number of new cases reported daily, but Stitt countered that that could be the result of stepped-up testing. Oklahoma has tested almost 85,000 of its 3.9 million residents, or about 2.2%.
Trending at tulsaworld.com
{h4 class=”tnt-headline”}Watch Now: Mayor G.T. Bynum on why he won’t order Tulsans to wear masks{/h4}
Gov. Kevin Stitt presses ahead with plans for Oklahoma’s May 15 ‘Phase II’ reopening
{h4 class=”tnt-headline”}Tulsa World editorial: Violent threats in Stillwater over masks becomes national embarrassment{/h4}
{h4 class=”tnt-headline”}Wedding party sues Mayo Hotel over COVID-19 cancellation{/h4}
{h4 class=”tnt-headline”}Stillwater mayor says mask requirement couldn’t ‘practically’ be enforced; city officials wanted to protect store employees from future threats{/h4}
Watch Now: Elective teachers face special challenges during distance learning
Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma
May 6 video: Gov. Kevin Stitt on the next phase of reopening Oklahoma