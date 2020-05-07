Seven more Oklahomans died from COVID-19 and dozens more were confirmed infected.
Six of those deaths were in northeastern Oklahoma: Two women from Wagoner County died from the disease; three people from Washington County; and a Delaware County man. All were older than 50. There have been a total of 260 deaths. COVID-19 has spread to 71 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. Gov. Kevin Stitt previously estimated that there could be more than five times as many cases, stating that the state likely had 500 cases when 100 had been confirmed.
State health officials have collected 3,700 specimens daily on average for testing at sites across the state.
Stitt said on Wednesday that the second phase of rollbacks for coronavirus restrictions remains on schedule to start May 15. Phase II would allow people to resume nonessential travel, organized sports with restrictions, as well as funerals and weddings with restrictions. Bars could reopen with occupancy and sanitation protocols. Children’s nursery areas in places of worship also could reopen. Stitt argued that data show the state has the eighth-lowest number of cases per capita and the second-lowest among states with at least 2 million people, behind Oregon.
His decision to begin lifting restrictions has been criticized for not taking into consideration the relatively constant number of new cases reported daily, but Stitt countered that that could be the result of stepped-up testing. Oklahoma has tested almost 85,000 of its 3.9 million residents, or about 2.2%.
Trending at tulsaworld.com
Watch Now: Mayor G.T. Bynum on why he won't order Tulsans to wear masks
- Gov. Kevin Stitt presses ahead with plans for Oklahoma's May 15 'Phase II' reopening
Tulsa World editorial: Violent threats in Stillwater over masks becomes national embarrassment
Wedding party sues Mayo Hotel over COVID-19 cancellation
Stillwater mayor says mask requirement couldn't 'practically' be enforced; city officials wanted to protect store employees from future threats
Watch Now: Elective teachers face special challenges during distance learning