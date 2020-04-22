Public health officials in Oklahoma have confirmed six more people died due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 170 deaths have been reported in the state from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 87 more positive cases, totaling 2,894 for the state.
Two of the deaths occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday morning; four of the deaths occurred during April. All the reported deaths occurred in people older than 65 years old.
The first reported death in Oklahoma from COVID-19 was March 19. Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed influenza-related deaths in early April. The first flu death was reported in October.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.
