State officials reported six more deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma, totaling 23 deaths in less than two weeks.

Two of the deaths occurred in the northeastern Oklahoma region. One was in Muskogee County, and the other was in Wagoner County. Both were men older than 65 years old.

The six deaths in Oklahoma accompany the state breaking the 500 mark in detected COVID-19 cases. There have been 565 cases of COVID-19 confirmed since around March 6.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are not reflective of the disease's spread. Gov. Kevin Stitt previously stated that the number of cases in Oklahoma were up to five times higher. Stitt made those statements when the state had 109 confirmed cases, about a week ago.

Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Medicine chief of infectious diseases, said he estimates the true number of cases to be closer to 5,000.

Eighty-three of the confirmed cases are in Tulsa County.

Dr. Dennis Blankenship, senior associate dean of academic affairs OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, said Monday he expects by the third week in April that the state should be at a point where, if hospitals aren’t already overwhelmed, they are approaching that point.

