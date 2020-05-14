Six more Oklahomans died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 284.
State health officials reported the additional fatal cases Thursday morning, a day before phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the deaths occurred in Washington County, one also in Comanche County and two each in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties. Five of the decedents were older than 65 years old, and one was in the 50-64 age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
State health officials deployed resources during the past week in support of Texas County, where there is a "heightened presence of COVID-19," OSDH Commissioner Gary Cox said in a news release.
"The largest employer in the county, Seaboard Foods, has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. "We are also partnering on guidance and solutions to ensure the company continues doing everything possible to protect its workers."
Cox anticipates a spike in positive COVID-19 cases to be reflected in data reporting as the state processes a "significant number of tests" for the western Oklahoma county.
Health officials have confirmed 4,962 cumulative cases of COVID-19. More than 3,600 of those are considered recovered.