State health officials reported Friday that six more Oklahomans from across the state have died from COVID-19.
A total of 266 have died from COVID-19 since March 19. Two of the most recent deaths occurred in the 50-64 age group. The remainder were all older than 65 years old.
Deaths were reported in Rogers, Washington, Oklahoma, Caddo and Le Flore counties, according to state health data.
There are also an additional 94 new confirmed cases, totaling 4,424 confirmed infections since early March. At least 2,900 of those cases are considered recovered.
State health officials have collected an average 3,700 specimens daily this week for testing at sites across the state.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.