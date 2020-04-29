State health officials reported Wednesday that seven Oklahomans died due to COVID-19-related complications and 63 more residents tested positive for coronavirus.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health revealed that 214 Oklahomans have died from the disease since March 19. In total, 3,473 people have contracted the infection since cases were first reported in the state. 

The Health Department said three of the latest deaths occurred in the past 24 hours. The others who succumbed to the disease died between April 16 to April 26.

The current death toll demographic has followed a continued pattern of impacting the state's senior residents. Of the seven deaths, five affected those in the 65 and older age group. Those deaths occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Garvin, Kay and Muskogee counties, according to OSDH data. 

The only deaths outside of that age group were an Oklahoma County man in the 36-49 age group and a Washington County man in the 50-64 age group. 

Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.

Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.

Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.

