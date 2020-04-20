Three more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and 81 more have tested positive for the disease.

COVID-19 has killed 143 Oklahomans since late March. State health officials report 2,680 confirmed cases in the state.

Two of the most recent deaths occurred in Cleveland County. Both were men older than 65. One death was that of a Caddo County man in the 50-64 age group.

Most cases are concentrated to Oklahoma County, with 574; Tulsa County, 422; and Cleveland County, 324.

