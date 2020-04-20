Three more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 and 81 more have tested positive for the disease.
COVID-19 has killed 143 Oklahomans since late March. State health officials report 2,680 confirmed cases in the state.
Two of the most recent deaths occurred in Cleveland County. Both were men older than 65. One death was that of a Caddo County man in the 50-64 age group.
Most cases are concentrated to Oklahoma County, with 574; Tulsa County, 422; and Cleveland County, 324.
United States: 761,991 cases, 40,724 deaths
Italy - 178,972 cases, 23,660 deaths
Spain - 200,210 cases, 20,852 deaths
France - 154,098 cases, 19,744 deaths
United Kingdom - 121,173 cases, 16,095 deaths
Iran - 82,211 cases, 5,209 deaths
China - 83,817 cases, 4,636 deaths
Germany - 145,743 cases, 4,642 deaths
Central and South America - 4,000+ deaths
Netherlands - 32,838 cases, 3,697 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 2,144 deaths
Africa - 18,792 cases, 967 deaths
India - 17,615 cases, 559 deaths
South Korea - 10,674 cases, 236 deaths
Russia - 47,121 cases, 405 deaths
Japan - 10,797 cases, 236 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 13,674 cases, 173 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
