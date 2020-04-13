The deaths of three more Oklahomans from COVID-19 brings the state’s total to 99 as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state has passed 2,000.
Two of the newly reported deaths were in Canadian County; both people were older than 65. The third person who died, according to an update the OSDH released Monday morning, was a Kay County man who was older than 65.
Statewide, 457 people had been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.
By Monday, 2,069 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Oklahoma, with 337 of them in Tulsa County, which has reported 18 deaths. Confirmed cases in Tulsa County had grown by 23 from the 314 cases it reported on Friday.
Oklahoma County had 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths by Monday. Cleveland County had 267 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, according to OSDH statistics.
Oklahoma officials project that the state’s COVID-19 death toll will increase by nearly 400 in the next three weeks,
. The state also projects about 7,500 new cases by May 1. according to information released Friday Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma Video: Gov. Stitt updates Oklahomans on peak for virus(tncms-asset)2d8e0df1-9d4c-5af0-918b-9a7a38dad670[1](/tncms-asset)
United States: 560,891 cases, 22,861 deaths
President Trump speaks April 6 in the White House briefing room.
Taking to Twitter on April 13, Trump said some are "saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect...it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”
He added, “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
Trump last month put in place nationwide recommendations for most Americans to remain home and distant from one another in order to slow the spread of the virus. But his guidelines, scheduled to expire at the end of the month, have little force — unlike actions of governors and local leaders that carry fines or other other penalties, and in some jurisdictions extend out into the early summer.
On March 27 lawmakers passed a a $2.2 trillion rescue package to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by
the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Spain - 169,496 cases, 17,489 deaths
Face masks are disinfected in Madrid on April 8. A network of local volunteers are preparing makeshift face masks to distribute among medical staff and local associations.
Spain’s government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. The country on April 13 reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks. Retail stores and services remain closed, and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home. A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain for at least two weeks under the state of emergency.
Bernat Armangue/Associated Press
Italy - 156,363 cases, 19,899 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
Two Italian nurses have taken their own lives, and more than 70 doctors and 20 nurses have died from the virus.
In Veneto, one of the country's most infected regions, officials are loosing some restrictions on movement, expanding the 200-meters-from-home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets in a new ordinance that takes effect April 14. At the same time, the ordinance makes masks or other face coverings mandatory outside the home — not just in supermarkets or on public transportation, as was previously the case.
Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
France - 133,672 cases, 14,412 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
China - 83,135 cases, 3,343 deaths
Passengers wearing protective suits gather outside of Hankou train station in Wuhan on April 8. After 14 weeks of lockdown, the first train departed Wednesday morning.
However, schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Iran - 71,686 cases, 4,474 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Authorities announced April 7 they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that with active screening of such cases, there are expectations the virus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, can be brought under control by mid-May.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 85,208 cases, 10,629 deaths
A newspaper in London says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care fighting the coronavirus on April 7. After his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days, he was hospitalized.
The first major world leader to test positive for the virus, Johnson paid an emotional tribute to the country’s National Health Service after leaving the hospital April 12. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press
Germany - 127,854 cases, 3,022 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Netherlands - 25,746 cases, 2,747 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Central and South America - 2,047 deaths
The Obelisk monument is illuminated with the colors to symbolize the Italian national flag in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Argentina: 79 Brazil: 957 Ecuador: 272 Dominican Republic: 118 Guyana: 6 Panama: 66 Guatemala: 3 Costa Rica: 3 Mexico: 194 Chile: 57 Peru: 138 Paraguay: 6 Colombia: 69 Honduras: 23 Venezuela: 9 Bolivia: 19 Cuba: 15 Uruguay: 7 El Salvador: 6
Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,273 deaths
Tahrir Square is closed off during curfew in Cairo, Egypt on March 29.
In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25. Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Turkey: 908 deaths Pakistan: 66 Saudi Arabia: 44 Qatar: 6 Egypt: 118 Iraq: 69 United Arab Emirates: 14 Bahrain: 5 Lebanon: 20 Jordan: 7 Oman: 3 Afghanistan: 15 Syria: 2 Kuwait: 1
Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,537 cases, 217 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Japan - 7,370 cases, 123 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is setting up a special task force to discuss coronavirus measures and emergency responses.
The Tokyo Olympics will be postponed for about one year.
Schools across the country were closed for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Japanese companies have been slow to switch to working remotely, and many people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency was declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 14,500+ cases, 600+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Close to 20 African countries have closed their borders, and several are now
under lockdown.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations. Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Khalil Senosi/Associated Press
India - 9,240 cases, 331 deaths
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides a horse during an awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, on April 2.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
Poland - 6,674 cases, 232 deaths
A mural pays tribute to Polish medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic with the words "Not every hero wears a cape" in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Israel - 11,235 cases, 110 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press
Russia - 18,328 cases, 148 deaths
A worker in Moscow fixes paving stones in emptied Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral and Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower (right) in the background.
On March 31, the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news."
Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison.
Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Greece - 2,114 cases, 98 deaths
On April 2 southern Athens is empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press