The deaths of three more Oklahomans from COVID-19 brings the state’s total to 99 as the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state has passed 2,000.

Two of the newly reported deaths were in Canadian County; both people were older than 65. The third person who died, according to an update the OSDH released Monday morning, was a Kay County man who was older than 65.

Statewide, 457 people had been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

By Monday, 2,069 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Oklahoma, with 337 of them in Tulsa County, which has reported 18 deaths. Confirmed cases in Tulsa County had grown by 23 from the 314 cases it reported on Friday.

Oklahoma County had 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths by Monday. Cleveland County had 267 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, according to OSDH statistics.

Oklahoma officials project that the state’s COVID-19 death toll will increase by nearly 400 in the next three weeks, according to information released Friday. The state also projects about 7,500 new cases by May 1.

