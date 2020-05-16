The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday three additional deaths related to COVID-19 along with an increase of 151 new infections.
There have been 288 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma since March 19. The latest deaths were a Oklahoma County man in the 50 to 64 age group, a Cleveland County man in the 65 and older age group and a Caddo County man in the 65 and older age group, the health department reported.
Those in the 50 to 64 age group have made up 17.1% percent of all deaths. Residents falling in the 65 and older age group make up 79.3% of all COVID-19 related fatalities in Oklahoma.
None of the deaths, OSDH said, occurred in the last 24 hours. The victims of the disease died between April 30 to May 13.
The state currently has compiled 5,237 confirmed cases of the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Of those cases, a total of 3,944 are considered recovered, a 3.8% increase.
On Thursday, the state's weekly epidemiology report indicated that between May 8-14 confirmed cases declined by 11.2% and deaths dropped 36.8% from the previous week.
The percentage of Oklahomans testing positive for the virus stands at 4.3%, though the significant drop in the positive percentages has been attributed to a large number of negative cases reported by private labs.
Tulsa County currently has totaled 752 cases of which 88 are classified as active, according to the Tulsa County Health Department. Oklahoma County leads the state in cumulative COVID-19 infections with 1,035.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others.
