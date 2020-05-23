Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 111 and an additional four deaths related to the disease were revealed, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.
There have been 311 deaths from the disease since March 19, according to state health data. Among the fatalities were one Oklahoma County resident three Tulsa County residents that included one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
None of the deaths, officials said, occurred within the last 24 hours. They all died between May 13-May 21.
Tulsa County currently has 44 deaths and 142 active cases, up 5.97% percent since Friday.
There have been 5,960 confirmed cases since early March of which 1,004 are active and 4,645 people are considered recovered, OSDH data indicated.
Through Friday, 85 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, with 89 others under investigation for the infection, according the state's weekly epidemiology report.
The report also indicated that between May 15-22 confirmed cases increased by 13.6 % and deaths dropped by 16.6% from the previous week. The percentage of Oklahomans testing positive for the virus stands at 4.2%.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
