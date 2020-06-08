Fifty-five more Oklahomans have tested positive for the deadly disease COVID-19.
As of Monday morning, more than 7,200 Oklahomans have tested positive for the disease since early March.
Oklahoma State Department Health officials report that 348 Oklahomans have died from the disease since late March. Though no new deaths were reported Monday, health officials reported that a Tulsa County woman older than 65 died from the disease on June 5.
In Tulsa County, 1,196 cases have been confirmed with 943 of those considered recovered.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Interactive graphic: Oklahoma COVID-19 cases by county, age group