Two more Tulsa County residents died recently from COVID-19, and health officials have identified hundreds more cases of the disease.
State health officials reported three new deaths from COVID-19 and 526 new cases of the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. Two of the deaths were Tulsa County residents, according to the updated data.
Additional details on the deaths reported Friday were not available.
The updated numbers push Oklahoma to another milestone with a cumulative total 15,065 cases. There have been 398 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma in little more than four months. Thus far, there have been a cumulative 3,792 cases in Tulsa County and 72 deaths.
The state's 7-day rolling average is 398, the second-highest it has been.
More than 128,000 Americans have died from the disease, and more than 2.7 million have contracted it.
As of Wednesday, 391 Oklahomans were hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it. Of those, about 41% are in intensive care.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement.
Those seeking to be tested may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.