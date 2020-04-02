COVID-19

State officials on Thursday reported the second-largest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oklahoma's first confirmed case in early March.

As of Thursday morning, 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Four more deaths were reported, two in Tulsa County. One of those deaths was a man in the 36-49 age group; the other was a man who was older than 65.

State officials also reported deaths in Stephens and Muskogee counties. Thirty-four people have died from the disease in Oklahoma.

There have been 257 hospitalizations due to the disease, which has been confirmed in 52 of 77 Oklahoma counties.

The second spike in positive results roughly coincides with a significant expansion in state testing for the disease. On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt urged medical providers to begin testing any individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 — a fever above 100.4 degrees, coughing or shortness of breath — and those who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive.

Testing was initially restricted to to individuals who were symptomatic, had travel history to affected areas or had close contact with an infected individual.

