State officials on Thursday reported the second-largest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases since Oklahoma's first confirmed case in early March.
As of Thursday morning, 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Four more deaths were reported, two in Tulsa County. One of those deaths was a man in the 36-49 age group; the other was a man who was older than 65.
State officials also reported deaths in Stephens and Muskogee counties. Thirty-four people have died from the disease in Oklahoma.
There have been 257 hospitalizations due to the disease, which has been confirmed in 52 of 77 Oklahoma counties.
The second spike in positive results roughly coincides with a significant expansion in state testing for the disease. On Wednesday,
Gov. Kevin Stitt urged medical providers to begin testing any individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 — a fever above 100.4 degrees, coughing or shortness of breath — and those who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive.
Testing was initially restricted to to individuals who were symptomatic, had travel history to affected areas or had close contact with an infected individual.
Germany - 80,641 cases, 962 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Switzerland - 17,137 cases, 461 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Netherlands - 13,696 cases, 1,175 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Belgium - 13,964 cases, 828 deaths
People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies in Brussels on March 18. Belgium tightened lockdown measures starting Wednesday.
Francisco Seco/Associated Press
Sub-Saharan Africa - 3,500+ cases, 58 deaths
A video of outbreak spread in West Africa in 2014 plays on a laptop at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Md., on March 19, 2020, where scientists are working to help develop solutions to prevent, detect and treat the coronavirus.
Twenty-four of Africa's 54 countries already have fully closed borders, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations.
Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Andrew Harnik/AP file
Greece - 1,314 cases, 49 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Greece has been on lockdown for just over a week, with people allowed to leave their homes only for certain limited reasons.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
India - 2,032 cases, 58 deaths
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides a horse during an awareness rally in Hyderabad, India, on April 2.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population.
In recent days, India had gradually expanded stay-at-home orders, banned international and domestic flights and suspended passenger service on its extensive rail system until March 31.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press
Poland - 2,311 cases, 33 deaths
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Australia - 4,559 cases, 18 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
New South Wales state Sen. Andrew Bragg said March 17 that he had suffered flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus after attending a friend’s wedding.
Queensland state Sen. Susan McDonald said she tested positive on March 16.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
