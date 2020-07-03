Two more Tulsa County residents died recently from COVID-19, and health officials have identified hundreds more cases of the disease.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Friday three new deaths from COVID-19 and 526 new cases of the disease. Two of the deaths were in Tulsa County, according to the updated data.
Additional details on the deaths reported Friday were not available.
The updated numbers push Oklahoma to another milestone, with a cumulative total of 15,065 cases.
In little more than four months, 398 people in Oklahoma have died from the disease. Thus far, Tulsa County alone has had 3,792 cases and 72 deaths.
Of the Oklahoma patients, 11,519 are considered recovered.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases is 398, the second-highest it has been.
More than 128,000 Americans have died from the disease, and more than 2.7 million have contracted it. The number of cases nationally grew by 53,621 on Friday.
As of Wednesday, 391 Oklahomans were hospitalized due to the disease or while under investigation for it. Of those, about 41% are in intensive care.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from other people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.