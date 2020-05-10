The Oklahoma State Department Health reported two more recent deaths related to COVID-19.
A total of 272 Oklahomans are confirmed to have died from the virus since March 19, state health officials reported Sunday.
The State Health Department also reported an additional 66 confirmed cases, totaling 4,490 confirmed infections since early March.
More than 3,200 of those patients are considered recovered.
State health officials have collected an average of 3,700 specimens daily this week for testing.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.
