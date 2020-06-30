Gov. Kevin Stitt and state officials are set to speak at 2 p.m. with an update on Oklahoma's COVID-19 response.
The state has set a new daily high for COVID-19 case reporting, with 585 new infections reported Tuesday. Two more Oklahomans have died from the disease, totaling 387 deaths and 13,757 cases.
The 7-day rolling average for the state has climbed to another new high of 390. More than 300 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized statewide.
Watch the news conference here or via the official livestream: facebook.com/govstitt.