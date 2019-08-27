WEBBERS FALLS — With a series of metallic groans and pangs, one of two sunken barges was extracted from its mangled embrace of the dam Tuesday afternoon.
Tugs and winches separated the two as about 20 onlookers stood atop an adjacent hillside. Crews spent a week prepping the crumpled barge for removal and hoped to pry it loose by Wednesday at the latest to begin retrieval of the one underneath it.
“It’s amazing the engineering that these guys can figure out and do,” said Dan Casey, who ventured over with his wife from their campsite near Gore to watch. “Just the power and strength of the tug boats.”
Hours earlier, officials cautioned removal of both barges from Webber Falls Lock and Dam 16 could take several days or weeks. But they don’t expect to find serious damage that would further delay the return of barges to the waterway.
Two barges broke free of restraints on May 23 during historic flooding. The pair ultimately crashed into the dam and sank, preventing three of its gates from being able to close.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raised the gates out of the water before impact to avoid damage. The corps also has been lowering the water elevation recently to aid retrieval efforts.
“The structure that was contacted was mostly concrete," said Rodney Beard, chief of navigation for the Tulsa District. "So there is some damage to the concrete. But again, this project was designed to take that kind of impact."
Referencing a study from some years ago, Beard estimated the economic cost each day barges are unable to traverse the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System at approximately $23 million to $25 million.
The plan is to pull the barges into "slack water" — or calm water — and cut them up for scrap.
"We'll drop the gates and go in there and inspect the structure while the water's off of it," Beard said. "That gives us a great opportunity to get in there and check the damage, check the concrete. Once we're comfortable that everything is structurally sound and we don't need to make any on-the-spot repairs, our next goal is to get the pool filled back up.
"So we're looking at possibly filling the pool within five to seven days."
Barges have been unable to traverse the Arkansas River since heavy rain fell in the spring before the dam collision. Beard said water flow of more than 100,000 cubic feet per second will halt barge movement.
"We've been down long enough. It's not only an impact to our navigation industry," Beard said. "We have hydropower plants, we have water permitees upstream. So we're taking all of that into account, and our goal first and foremost is let's get back to some kind of normalcy on the system."
The two barges broke loose from Oakley's Port 33, which is on the Verdigris River between Tulsa and Inola.
Terminal manager Fred Taylor said it remains under investigation why or how the barges' anchorage came loose during unprecedented flows and elevations.
"There's been some barges that have floated loose or had problems with some wires caused by maybe somebody tearing up an anchorage system," Taylor said. "But other than that, nothing like this."
Each barge carried phosphate rock mined out of the ground in Florida, which Taylor said isn't a detriment to anything. He said the shutdown has underscored how vital the navigation channel is not just to Oklahoma but surrounding states.
"We'll get there; it's going to happen. We'll get this system back to operating and hopefully it'll be in the distant before long," Taylor said. "Just give us another couple weeks here and we'll see what we can get done."