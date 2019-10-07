OKLAHOMA CITY — Critics of a law going into effect Nov. 1 to allow people to carry a weapon without a permit or training filed suit Monday in Oklahoma County District Court.
The action comes after critics failed to get enough signatures to let voters decide to nullify the law.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is one of the plaintiffs. He called the law “dangerous.”
Lowe said the law violates the single-subject requirement of the Oklahoma Constitution.
The suit seeks a declaration that the law, House Bill 2597, is unconstitutional.
Plaintiffs have asked the court to issue an order barring the law from taking effect.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is named as the defendant. House Bill 2597 was the first measure he signed after taking office in January.
This story will be updated.