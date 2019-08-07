PAWHUSKA — The contentious ordeal surrounding the seizure of a massive shipment of industrial hemp and arrest of its transporters came to a quiet conclusion Tuesday when the entire case was dismissed a day earlier than planned.
Prosecutors in court documents dropped the marijuana-trafficking charges Tuesday against Andrew Ross and David Dirksen after seven months of the business partners facing 15 years to life in prison if convicted. A court hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Pawhuska police pulled over the tractor-trailer for allegedly failing to stop at a signal-controlled intersection about 3 a.m. Jan. 9. The rig's two drivers, as well as its security detail, were arrested after several hours of the two security officers attempting to convince law enforcement the cargo was legal industrial hemp.
District Attorney Mike Fisher released a statement a week ago that he believes the security guards were "duped" into participating in the illegal shipment of 4,300 pounds of marijuana out of an approximately 18,000-pound load.
Related coverage
Prosecutors to drop marijuana-trafficking charges against two hemp security officers, according to defense attorney
DA persists with marijuana trafficking case upon new test results; hemp shipment drivers no longer face charges
Prosecutors double down on contention that federal tests show seized 9-ton shipment is marijuana and not hemp
With English as second language, hefty hemp shipment's truck drivers unsure why they are jailed for doing their jobs
The episode demonstrated how unprepared Oklahoma and ostensibly other states were after the 2018 Farm Bill on Dec. 20 made industrial hemp legal and forbade blocking its transport between states.
A Tulsa World reporter reached out this week to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry regarding how hemp is handled in the state after the Pawhuska arrests went national.
ODAFF recommends hemp transporters carry a current license, a certificate of analysis and — if possible — a copy of the license or contact information for the processor.
The Patriot Shield security guards said they went above and beyond those suggestions.
Ross said he had on hand certificates of analysis of lab results listing the THC levels, licenses and registration for both the buyer and supplier, and certification from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
"It's obviously pretty disappointing," Ross said. "With the amount of paperwork we had, a reasonable action by law enforcement would have been to — even if intent on confiscating the product until they got test results back — there was absolutely no reason to hold us or charge us."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late May issued a legal opinion reiterating that hemp is no longer a controlled substance and that neither states nor tribes may prohibit its interstate shipment.
The USDA noted that it expects to release regulations "implementing the new hemp production authorities" this year.
Gov. Kevin Stitt in April signed Senate Bill 868 to give ODAFF authority to establish rules for the transportation of hemp.
"ODAFF will begin work to develop those rules as soon as the USDA provides guidance under the national program," the agency said in a statement.
Ross said the USDA memo tried to clarify murky matters "but even then there's still confusion." Terms aren't clearly defined and states are interpreting rules in their own ways, he said.
"Basically, it's left open too much to interpretation," Ross said.
A prominent issue is whether hemp that doesn't satisfy the 0.3% THC or less requirement is noncompliant hemp or illegal marijuana. Or, in the case of noncompliant hemp, at what point over the limit does it become considered marijuana.
Matt Lyons, one of Patriot Shield's defense attorneys, previously stated that medical marijuana typically isn't lower than 10% THC. So medicines on the low end of the THC content spectrum are roughly 20 times greater than what Lyons considered to be noncompliant hemp.
Of 11 samples from the seized cargo tested by the federal government, the highest sample came back at 0.5% with a margin of error of one-tenth, according to the results previously obtained by the Tulsa World.
Fisher later went on a local conservative talk radio program to say further testing at Redlands Community College in El Reno found several samples that tested above 1% THC. Those results haven't been released publicly.
Fisher previously has stated that federal law defines industrial hemp as 0.3% THC or less, therefore any concentration above that is marijuana.
ODAFF said there is no such label as "noncompliant hemp." The product is either hemp at 0.3% or less THC, or marijuana if the cannabis is above that threshold. Marijuana remains a federal controlled substance.
However, the 2018 Farm Bill specifically states that "A hemp producer that negligently violates a State or Tribal plan ... shall not as a result of that violation be subject to any criminal enforcement action" by federal, state, tribal or local governments.
Based on the 2018 Farm Bill, ODAFF agreed that lawmakers never meant for hemp violations to become a criminal matter.
"That's really kind of the big sticking point right now," Ross said.
In January, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol acknowledged that no agencies in the state have field tests to differentiate hemp from marijuana.
The Highway Patrol also noted that it had no policy in place regarding the transport of hemp but that the agency was researching the matter.
Sarah Stewart, an OHP spokeswoman, on Tuesday said there still isn't a field test for the agency to tell hemp from marijuana.
"Right now, if our troopers encounter someone carrying large amounts of what they claim to be industrial hemp, our suspicion alone is not enough for probable cause to make an arrest," Stewart said.
Ross, 29, and business partner David Dirksen, 31, spent six days in jail. Each posted a $40,000 bond Jan. 15, the same day prosecutors charged them with aggravated trafficking of 20,500 pounds of marijuana.
Also charged were the tractor-trailer rig’s two drivers — Tadesse Deneke, 51, and Farah Warsame, 33. All four live in different states. Deneke and Warsame spent nearly a month in jail, unable to make bail.
Prosecutors dropped the charges against Deneke and Warsame in March at the urging of defense attorneys. Fisher said his office determined it was apparent neither were aware of the trailer's contents they were told to haul.