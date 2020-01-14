The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado damaged at least three homes, uprooted multiple trees and damaged outbuildings in Cherokee County on Friday.
The tornado started about 3 miles west-southwest of Keys and traveled about 6 miles to the Park Hill area, according to the National Weather Service.
A weather service survey published Tuesday indicates that the tornado damaged the roof of a house and the roofs of two mobile homes, uprooted trees and damaged several outbuildings.
The tornado was rated at EF-1, with estimated peak wind speeds of 90 to 100 mph. It had about a 250-yard wide path. It started at 2:49 p.m. and ended at 2:57 p.m., according to the weather service.
The tornado developed Friday during heavy thunderstorms that swept through the region just ahead of a cold front that brought a light snow dusting in the Tulsa area.
A tornado was also reported in Cecil, Arkansas. That tornado occurred about 7:45 p.m. Friday and traveled a 4-mile, 400-yard wide path in Franklin County.
That tornado damaged a house roof and several outbuildings, snapped and uprooted trees, and knocked down several power poles.