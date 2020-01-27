NORMAN — In a surprise move, David Boren has released how much he and his wife gave to the university he led for nearly 24 years.
The total is close to $1.8 million, according to a breakdown of their gift-giving to the University of Oklahoma.
"This quiet generosity of the Borens deserves comment in light of the spiteful harangue from Mr. Boren's successor that unleashed a costly investigation — in dollars and personal anguish — which we pray will soon be over," his attorney, Clark Brewster, told The Oklahoman as OSBI agents work to wrap up a sexual misconduct investigation of the retired OU president.
The total includes $318,910 in outright cash gifts and $800,000 in salary that Boren signed over to the university, according to the breakdown. The rest consists of the appraised value of paintings and sculptures donated by the couple from their personal collection.
