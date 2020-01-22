NORMAN — OU employees did landscaping and other improvements at David Boren's personal residence more than 100 times while he was president, according to an internal audit.
Boren paid the University of Oklahoma $4,310 more last May for the services after the internal audit found he had been partially billed once and not billed at all twice, records show.
He earlier paid a total of $47,593 for the work done over nine years on the Windrush property west of Norman, the records show. The former governor and U.S. senator retired as OU's president in 2018.
"As your records will show, I have never previously been billed for the services itemized in your letter," Boren wrote in a May 6 letter to OU's vice president of operations. "As your records will also show, I have paid in full every single bill ever sent to me by the University."
