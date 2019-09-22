OKMULGEE — Unofficial results have two Tulsa area residents still in the running to assume the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s top leadership position.
According to unofficial results released just before midnight, Second Speaker David Hill and former National Council speaker Bim Stephen Bruner finished first and second, respectively, among 10 candidates to succeed Principal Chief James Floyd in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s primary election.
Lucian Tiger, the current National Council speaker, finished third by 10 votes.
If the unofficial results are certified, Hill and Bruner will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Floyd announced in June that he would not run for a second term. Other candidates include former Tulsa District Rep. Sam Alexander and Jackie Jackson, a Porter-based grant writer and planning director for the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
Additional primary candidates included Thlopthlocco Tribal Town administrator Tim Good Voice, Tulsa construction business owner Joseph Rogers Jr., Okmulgee attorney Brenda Golden, and Monte Randall, dean of academic affairs for the College of the Muscogee Nation.
Former Principal Chief George Tiger was listed on the ballot as well. However, in light of his Sept. 13 guilty plea in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Oklahoma, the tribe’s election board confirmed Monday that he is not eligible to win. He finished eighth among the 10 candidates.
Due to term limits, Second Chief Louis Hicks is also not seeking re-election. Okmulgee District Rep. Del Beaver defeated McIntosh District representative Adam Jones III by a 3,065-1,796 margin.
In addition to the two executive branch positions, eight of the 16 National Council seats — one per district — were on the ballot, with each carrying a four-year term. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, voters got to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside. Okfuskee and Tulsa district seats were clinched outright, with Randall Hicks and Robert Hufft each earning another term via supermajority.
If no one candidate in a race earns a majority of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, with early walk-in voting set for Oct. 30-31 at four precincts across the tribe’s jurisdictional area.
The appeal period starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Friday.