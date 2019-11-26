An Oklahoma death-row inmate was found dead in his cell Monday.
An Oklahoma Department of Corrections officer found Albert Johnson, 52, unresponsive in his bed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester about 4:30 p.m. Monday, and medical responders pronounced him dead shortly thereafter, according to a DOC news release.
Johnson was on death row for a 2016 Oklahoma County conviction for first-degree murder. He was also serving various life terms for shooting with intent to kill, rape, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records. Those convictions were connected to the murder.
Johnson raped his girlfriend and her friend and beat that friend to death, The Oklahoman previously reported. Prosecutors alleged that Johnson had forced his girlfriend to invite over a friend, Rachel Rogers, 24, to rape and kill her.
Johnson was convicted of raping the two women, tying them up and beating them with metal objects, killing Rogers, The Oklahoman reported.
DOC officials are investigating Johnson's death, the cause and manner of which will be determined by the state Medical Examiner's Office.