Positive cases in Oklahoma increased Wednesday by 54% in Oklahoma, totaling 164.
State health officials reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths due to the disease, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Hospitalizations have more than doubled, from 25 to 59.
“We know that as we continue to increase our testing capacity, we will continue to have an increased number of cases,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a news conference Tuesday. “Actually, I think our number of cases are closer to over 500 right now. They are going to get into the thousands.”
Cases in Tulsa County likewise more than doubled, from 12 to 27 cases.
Health officials also reported the state's first case in the juvenile age range, 5 to 17 years old.
