A meteor shower, now reaching its peak, may produce some good viewing for Oklahomans willing to set their alarms extra early Tuesday morning.
According to the American Meteor Society, the south delta Aquarids reach maximum activity overnight Monday into early July 30. The radiant, the point from which the meteors will appear to originate in the sky, is between the constellations of Capricornus and Aquarius low in the sky.
Oklahoma is forecast for clear skies, according to the National Weather Service cloud cover map, but meteor hunters will still want to seek out the darkest viewing spot possible, as the Aquarids are said to be medium-velocity meteors that tend to be faint. Dark Site Finder can help observers find places with minimal light pollution.
The viewing chances decrease for observers in mid-northern latitudes where as many as 10 meteors an hour may be visible, compared to about 30 near the tropics. The best time for viewing is about 3 a.m., though some sightings could be from the ongoing Perseid meteor shower. The Perseids became active around July 17 but are not set to peak until Aug. 11-13, when a bright, nearly full moon will impede viewing.