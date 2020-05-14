OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety intends to move forward with a limited public roll out of REAL ID by July 1.
The agency on Wednesday hosted a media event in which reporters from different outlets showed up at pre-designated times to obtain a REAL ID. The event is part of the state’s first pilot phase in which between 100 and 150 people — including Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife, Sarah — so far have obtained REAL IDs. Phase two is slated to take place in a few weeks in Edmond before the general populace will have access July 1 at the two DPS locations in Oklahoma City.
DPS officials say any Oklahoman who wants or needs a REAL ID will be able to get one by the extended federal deadline of Oct. 1, 2021, with one important variable — the pandemic.
“Unless there is a spike in the numbers of COVID-19 cases, we should have all of the DPS locations and tag agencies — the equipment deployed to them — by the end of the year,” said Jeff Hankins, director of driver’s license services.
REAL ID cards will be required to fly commercial airlines domestically beginning Oct. 1, 2021. They also are needed for entry into federal facilities, military bases and nuclear power plants. There will remain other acceptable forms of identification, including a U.S. passport, Department of Defense card or a permanent resident card.
Oklahoma and Oregon are the only two states that haven’t yet implemented REAL IDs.
The state of Oregon’s website states it will begin offering them on July 6.
In Oklahoma, DPS officials anticipate rolling out REAL ID in Tulsa soon after Oklahoma City. Tag agencies will follow behind the DPS sites.
Randy Rogers, REAL ID project manager, encouraged people — at least at first — not to rush out to stand in line unless they need a REAL ID right away. He said there is plenty of time before the deadline for Oklahomans to obtain one and that the DPS hopes to manage crowds as the rollout spreads to all DPS and tag agencies in the state.
“We’re trying to be as calculated as we can as far as the success of this rollout,” Rogers said. “We have a training plan. But this being new, until we can bring some of the other examiners in, until we can bring some of the tag agents in to see how they grasp the new process, that could even extend our training plan. We didn’t get an opportunity to do that before COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled launch plans for April, prompting the agency to develop another plan on the fly amid social distancing and travel restriction challenges.
Rogers said the state has budgeted and spent most of $34 million toward becoming compliant with REAL ID since 2018.
A Tulsa World reporter received his REAL ID in about 15 minutes Wednesday. People who are approved will be given a temporary paper sheet, with the REAL ID arriving by mail in seven to 10 days.
To obtain a REAL ID, a person must provide:
• Proof of identity/lawful presence in the U.S. (state-issued birth certificate; unexpired U.S. passport; unexpired permanent resident card; naturalization certificate; etc.)
• Proof of Social Security number (Social Security card; current pay stub or W-2 or 1099 showing full Social Security number; etc.)
• Two proofs of current Oklahoma address, with your name and residential address on them (previous year’s tax return filing; current deed, mortgage, mortgage statement, residential lease; utility bill; motor vehicle title or registration; etc.)
A full list of each documents to provide necessary proofs is available at ok.gov/dps/Real_ID_Enforcement.html.
Each document must be paper and not electronic because DPS will scan them into its system.
Greg Boydston, a DPS auditor/trainer, said the pilot phase is allowing bugs to be worked out of the system, with the most prominent hiccups being people who don’t bring the appropriate documentation.
The two most common mistakes are people who bring only one proof of address instead of two — or one of the two isn’t acceptable — and not having name change documentation.
“(The system) is running pretty smooth now,” Boydston said.